On Friday, August 20, 2021 David Michael Williamson, of Dandridge, Tennessee passed away from this life to Heaven at the age of 53 after a short, unexpected illness.
David adored his wife, son and grandchildren. They were the light of his life and he immensely enjoyed spending time with them. He loved muscle cars and riding his motorcycles. Raised in Newport, he was employed at Phoenix Closures.
