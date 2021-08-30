David Wayne Laughter, 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Dandridge, TN on August 14, 2021. He was born in Hendersonville, NC on November 8, 1954, and grew up in Horse Shoe, NC where his father was Postmaster and his mother a Registered Nurse.
David attended Etowah Elementary School for the first through the eighth grade and then moved on to West Hendersonville High School where he excelled in football and band, graduating in 1973. His college years found him at UNC-Charlotte where he graduated with a BA in Political Science. He got to spend those years rooming with his original roommate his twin brother, Dan. After college David sold advertisement for a short period before following his father and older brother into the military, joining the Navy, and attending Aviation Officer’s Candidate School in 1980.
