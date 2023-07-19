Debbie Lynn Henderson

Debbie Lynn Henderson, age 70, of Dandridge, TN, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2023. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Heart’s Way Baptist Church. She spent 38 years dedicated to her work at Colonial Freight and went on to enjoy her time working for Morristown Motor Freight. Preceded in death by her father, Moses Stipes and brother, Doug Stipes. Debbie is survived by her husband, Kenny Henderson; daughter, Kelly (Steve) Johnson; grandsons, Matthew and Will; sons, Joey Crabtree and Jason Crabtree; mother, Margaret Stipes; brothers, Rocky (Wilma) Stipes and Gary Stipes; and sister, Teresa Stipes. In lieu of flowers memorials are to be made to Heart’s Way Baptist Church (2810 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921 or go to Heartsway.church -Online Giving). The family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, with a service to follow. A 10 a.m. graveside will be held Friday, July 21, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Reverend Mike Torrence officiating. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home.

