Deborah Darlene (Monks) Klein, 58, passed away on April 27, 2021 at her home in Murphys, California.
Debby’s hometown was Jefferson City, Tennessee where she developed treasured, life-long friendships. As a child, Debby enjoyed swimming, roller-skating, hiking and countless hours playing outside with neighborhood friends. She was a Tanasi Girl Scout and participated on the Jefferson City Swim Team and Piedmont Basketball Team. At Jefferson County High School, she was a member of the swim team and flag corps. She was an also a member of First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, where she was baptized in 1973. As an adult, Debby continued her love of the outdoors and added cooking and boating to her list of favorite activities. She adored her dog, Dexter, who could be found by her side on the couch, in the car, or on the boat.
