Delores Ann Roberts, age 75, of Jefferson City, TN passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Morristown Hamblen Hospital due to COVID complications.
She is survived by her children, Luther Cecil Smyre, Billy Smyre and Barbara Ann Whaley; grandchildren, James, Cecil, Daniel, Angela, Carrie and Aspen; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brayden, Colton, Nathen, Olivia, Kaleb and Jason.
