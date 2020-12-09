Denise Walker Mangus, 62, of Dandridge, TN, formerly of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away on December 4, 2020.
She was the adopted daughter of the late John Walker and Doris Walker (mother) who still resides in Wilmington. Denise was also the loving step-mother of Joseph (Kelly) Mangus and Johnny (Kelly) Mangus; three grandchildren, Derek, Dylan and Owen, and the wife of Donnie Mangus of 37 years.
