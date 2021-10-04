Dennis Frank Woolard, age 65, of Talbott, TN went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2021 at Turkey Creek Medical Center.
He was a member of Browns Chapel Baptist Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Periods of rain. High 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 5, 2021 @ 12:32 pm
Dennis Frank Woolard, age 65, of Talbott, TN went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2021 at Turkey Creek Medical Center.
He was a member of Browns Chapel Baptist Church.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.