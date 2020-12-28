Derrick Austin “Fathead” Graves, age 41, of White Pine, TN received his angel wings on December 21, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Kami Graves; mom, Debra (Raymond) Brown; dad, Donnie (Jan) Graves; brothers, Michael (Amy) Graves and Eric Graves; several nieces and nephews; special aunts, Annette “A.J.” Jenkins and Denise “Neecie” Jenkins; special uncle, Curtis Jenkins; special cousins, Kade Jenkins and Nikki McCravey; special ex-wife, Tabitha Atkins.
