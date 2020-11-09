Diane Virginia Longo

Diane Virginia (Pierce) Longo, age 70, of Dandridge joined our Lord’s choir of angels Thursday morning November 5th, 2020. Diane passed away peacefully due to complications of Parkinson’s disease at the Jefferson Park at Dandridge Skilled Nursing Home with her husband by her side. Diane was born to Edward and Virginia (Seaquist) Pierce on October 22, 1950 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Richard “Pat” Pierce. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Frank Longo, her sons Adam and Alex, her sister Sharon Schwartz, her brothers Joseph, Edward and Daniel Pierce and her five grandchildren Liam, Lucia, Margaret, Olivia and Lucas. Diane and Frank Longo were married October 22, 1975 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sylvania, OH. Diane worked as a substitute teacher in Houston, TX. She simultaneously raised her two sons and managed the family household while her husband flew as a Captain and instructor pilot for Continental Airlines. She was a skilled craftswoman and exceptionally gifted with the design and construction of stained-glass creations she shared with her family. Diane excelled in quilt making, woodworking and interior design. Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, November 13, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, TN. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Jefferson City, TN on Saturday, November 14 at 11 a.m. To see additional service details and leave condolences, visit www.farrarfuneralhome.com. In place of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Diane's name to the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) or Food for the Poor. Please visit http://karm.org/donate/ or https://www.foodforthepoor.org/. Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge is in charge of arrangements.
