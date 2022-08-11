Donald Alton Tittsworth, age 87, of Dandridge, passed away on August 6, 2022. He served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1957 as a classified Radar Technician in occupied Germany. Don graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and became a comptroller by trade. Don was employed over the years with Blue Diamond Coal, Dempster Bros. (where he met his wife of 50 years), Wall Tube (Newport), Harmond Automotive (Sevierville), and Tennessee Aluminum Casting in Greenville where he retired. Don was an avid golfer and Baneberry was his favorite course. He was a long-standing member of the Lions Club in Dandridge where he was especially active with the Leo Club for middle school and high schoolers. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Lorene White Tittsworth; grandparents, Lemuel and Geneva Taylor Tittsworth, Brack and Nola Mitchell White. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Carr Tittsworth; daughter and son in-law, Heather and Jon Moreland; and his beloved grandson, Braxton Tittsworth. A Gathering of Friends will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a private Memorial Service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a Dementia or Alzheimer’s charity of your choice. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at U.T. Hospice and the staff of Jefferson City Health and Rehab for the wonderful care, kindness and consideration that was shown to Don. Special thanks to Beth Gentry with Morristown Life Care. Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, is in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘No sentence will take the pain away’
- Lions show growth in first fall scrimmage
- Jefferson shines in Middle 8 Conference Jamboree
- Pope-Bybee gets 25 years for husband’s murder
- Elks shutout Rush Strong in opener
- First week of school in ‘a new grade level’
- Patriots wild preseason gets back to sense of normalcy
- Matt Cahoon addresses court, plumbs deep grief
- One dead in Saturday fire
- Brunson named JCHS wrestling coach
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.