Donald Chester Dockery, age 82, of Dandridge, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
Donald was a faithful, charter member of Big Springs Baptist Church since 1964. As a Christian, his faith in God was strong. He was also a Lab Tech at Alcoa Aluminum Company for 39 years. His favorite hobby was growing gardens where his biggest joy was giving away produce to his friends and community. He was a loving husband, father, and papaw, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
