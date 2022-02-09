Donald Oliver Henderson died in his sleep early Tuesday morning, February 1, 2022 at his home in Oriental, North Carolina.
Adventurer to the very end, he had just returned from Mexico. Born June 22, 1945 in Birmingham, Alabama, he attended Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, TN; University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa; and Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law. Don lived and worked as an attorney in Dandridge from around 2004 to 2010. Don’s vocations included photography, magazine publishing, and law.
