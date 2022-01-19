Donna Jean Robbins, age 84, of Dandridge, Tennessee passed away in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on January 12, 2022. She was born to Neil and Mary McKinstry of Capac, Michigan on August 30, 1937.
She married the love of her life Ray Tangelo Robbins on September 26, 1953. They were married for 59 years and had four children together. Donna’s passion in life was being a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She always made sure her family was well cared for by having a home cooked meal prepared on the table every day. Donna loved her country music, and all of her children and grandchildren knew the words to every country song because she would listen to the radio from morning till night. She loved to play the guitar and taught herself how to play. One of the first songs she learned to play was You Are My Sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.