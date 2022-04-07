Donnie Suttles (1949-2022). A good, good man who never met a stranger and loved his family and his community went home to be with his Lord and Savior after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Donnie Suttles, a graduate of Maury High School, was born and raised in Dandridge, Tennessee. After high school and marrying his wife of almost fifty (50) years, Donna Lindsey Suttles, he moved to Asheville, North Carolina. With an analytical mind and gift for numbers, Donnie learned the technology of early computer systems in the mid-1970s. That knowledge brought him back to Tennessee where he worked at Magnavox in Greeneville, Tennessee as a computer programmer and analyst until retirement.
