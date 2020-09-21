Doris Jean Cole, age 71, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on September 16, 2020 at home with her family. She was born August 3, 1949 to Mr. Albert Wilson, Sr. and Mrs. Ella Mae Reese (Wilson) of Caretta, WV.
Doris married childhood sweetheart, Odis B. Cole, Sr. in 1967. They were married for 52 years and have four children. She was a devoted wife and mother. Doris was a good listener, problem solver, selfless, honest, hardworking and very outspoken. Doris really cared about people. She never met a stranger. Doris’ passion was healthcare. She was a nursing assistant, loving and caring for patients. Doris was an avid artist and she enjoyed drawing, reading, cooking, shopping, going places and spending time with her family. Doris was a strong, dedicated, Christian woman. She was always giving to others. Doris loved going to church and God!
