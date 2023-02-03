Doris Lynn Franklin Collins, age 82, of Dandridge, TN passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, peacefully at her home. She was born May 1, 1940, in Dandridge, TN the daughter of the late Hood and Lucy Franklin.
She was a member of the Dandridge First United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Maury High School and the Walters State RN Nursing Program. Following graduation, she had a 45 year career as a RN at Jefferson Memorial Hospital where she loved taking of her patients.
