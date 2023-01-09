Doris Marie Gann was born July 8, 1943 to her proud parents, Martha Ettielee “Dolly” Brown and Garlon Morgan. Although saddened by her passing, her family and friends rejoice in her healing as she departed this life Sunday, January 8, 2023 in her home at the age of 79, with her loving family and loyal yorkies, Gracie and Bella by her side. Marie loved God, confessing at an early age that Jesus Christ was her redeemer and was a member of Deep Springs Baptist Church in Dandridge.
Marie retired from Magnavox in Jefferson City, after 30 plus years, holding a number of positions for the company. She later spent time in manufacturing with both Wagner (Sevierville) and JTEK (Morristown) Automotive. Her hands were never idle and throughout these years, she often worked a second job in retail giving her added opportunity to meet and engage with people. She was loved and adored by her fellow colleagues and customers.
