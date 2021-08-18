Doris W. Horton was born and raised in Jefferson City, TN. She left home in August 1994 after the death of her husband, James H. Horton, Sr. to be near her family in Dayton, Ohio where she lived until her death on January 28, 2021.
Doris gave birth to two children, James (Jimmy) Horton, deceased and Diana Horton (living); other survivors include nieces, Priscilla Smith-Moon and Dorothy Scott both of Dayton, Ohio. Doris Horton left many friends in Jefferson City, especially Jefferson Elementary, where she worked for over twenty years. She also left friends in Knoxville, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia and Dayton, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.