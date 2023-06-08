Dorothy (Baxter) Edmonds (Doe Doe), age 82, as she slipped away from this world, her son, David was waiting in Heaven with open arms. Surrounded by her family as she fought a battle with cancer, we watched as she took her last breath.
She was a devoted loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to everyone.
