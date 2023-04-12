Dorothy Rodeffer Huskey

Dorothy Rodeffer Huskey, age 95, of Dandridge, TN passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

She was an active and faithful member of the French Broad Community Church and was retired from First Tennessee Bank with over 40 years of service.

