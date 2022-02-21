Dorthy E. “Dot” Lee, age 64, of White Pine, passed away suddenly at UT Medical Center on Friday, February 18, 2022.
She is a retired Clinical Dietary from Jefferson Memorial Hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 21, 2022 @ 9:25 pm
Dorthy E. “Dot” Lee, age 64, of White Pine, passed away suddenly at UT Medical Center on Friday, February 18, 2022.
She is a retired Clinical Dietary from Jefferson Memorial Hospital.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.