Douglas Edward Alderman Egan, 66, passed on March 9, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 10, 1954. His parents were Dr. George Carl Alderman of Baltimore, Maryland, and Joyce Emily (Miller) Morin of Quakertown, Pennsylvania. He married Sandra (Rogers) Egan on December 22nd 1984 at the St. Paul’s Luthern (Blue) Church in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. Together they raised 3 children: Alexander Alderman Egan (Danielle LaJeunesse), Ariel Alderman Egan, and Arika Alderman Egan. He is additionally survived by his brother David Egan and his children Garth, Laird, and Tessa; his brother Richard Egan; and his sister Cindy Hallock and her children Megan Petty and Lisa Hallock. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University 1977 majoring in Electrical Engineering that was rewarded with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He pursued a career that would completely envelop his interest in all things electronic. Doug worked for cutting edge tech companies of their time such as Nokia, Integrated Systems, EST, Wind River, Coverity and even had some contracts with the U.S. government. Although he put in many hours, he was truly interested and invested in his work and was never too tired to enjoy and engage his family at the end of the day. He was always excited to share how his day was and what he was looking forward to next.
His life and career led him to put down roots in Clearwater, Florida; Mundelein, Illinois; and Dandridge, Tennessee. He created wonderful relationships wherever he went. Doug had an impeccable curiosity for life, driven by an almost endless array of interests and passions. He loved disassembling things to better understand how they work, and always looked for that improvement or repair. He loved working with his hands and crafting, from playsets for his children to enjoy, to beautiful turned pens to write with and enjoy a sense of accomplishment. He loved to tinker with locksmithing, and almost every vehicle underwent a full-service maintenance check just for the fun of it; seemingly, just so he could find a reason to spend hours in the garage working on them. He loved animals, nature, and was always busy with an outdoor project of some sort. Whatever Doug found interesting, he was the first to share his excitement with his children, family and friends. It gave him such joy to see happiness in others, especially if he was able to spread it from his own.Doug was a great son, a loving devoted husband, an amazing father, and a kind, giving man. Anyone who was fortunate to cross paths with Doug, certainly has a lasting and loving impression. He will be forever missed and will be absolutely and always in our hearts. Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, was in charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.