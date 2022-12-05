Douglas Leon Branner, age 64, of Dandridge, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at Serenity House in Morristown. Doug loved the Tennessee Vols and the New England Patriots football teams. He was a sweet-tempered man who was good to everyone. He lived his life to the fullest. Doug attended Bethel Presbyterian Church as a youth. Although he never joined a church, he still knew and loved the Lord. He was loved greatly by his family and friends and will be sadly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Branner Neal; father, Raymond Bragg; several other family and friends.
