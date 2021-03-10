Douglas MacArthur Solomon, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Serenity Hospice House in Morristown, TN. He was a native of Mohawk, Tennessee, and the husband of the late Dorothy Ann Evans Hill Solomon whom he loved with all his heart. Doug was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his children, Bruce Solomon of Virginia and Sharon Solomon of North Carolina, Elizabeth Coffey (Paul), Gavanda Gadena (Eddie), Jackie Hooker (Dave), Keith Hill (Deanna), Franklin “BB” Hill (Janet); numerous grandchildren and two special great-grandchildren, Keerson “Booty” Wallen and Kaden Keith “KK” Wallen; sisters, Lynda Crafton (Coy) of Radford, VA, Betty Jane Bishop of South Hill, VA; numerous nieces and nephews and a very special long time best friend to Dorothy and Doug, who was our angel of mercy for several years, who went above and beyond what any normal friend would, Ms. Joann “Jo Jo” Long. We cannot repay you enough for your love and support. Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ann Evans Hill Solomon; parents, James “Jim” Solomon and Virgie “Mossie Solomon” of South Hill, Virginia and Daisey Bell Solomon Altman of Mohawk, TN; brother, James Henry Solomon of Elon, NC, David Solomon of South Hill, VA; brother, Charles Solomon of South Hill, VA; sister, Ada McAmey and sister, Peggy Barker of South Hill, VA. Doug was an avid gardener. He took pride in growing the biggest and best vegetables, especially tomatoes and cabbages. He would be quick to tell you how big they were and show you with his hands just how big. He loved to share the fruits of his labors with his neighbors and friends. He also loved to fish. He would often tell “fishing” stories him and his fishing buddy, Billy Harris (of Kingsport, TN) took and the “big” fish they caught. Doug was a treasured man who was dearly loved and will be missed by many. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Memorial Gardens. Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of social distancing and face masks. Farrar Funeral Home, White Pine is in charge of arrangements.
