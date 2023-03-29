Dr. Edwin Kent Horner, son of James E. Horner and Gladys (Quarles) Horner, was born November 15, 1936, in Talbott, Tennessee, and passed away on March 27, 2023. He attended Jefferson County public schools and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1955. Following work with Magnavox Company and service with the United States Air Force, he received the degree of Bachelor of Science (Biological Sciences) from Carson-Newman College in 1964. In 1966, he received the Master of Combined Science Degree from the University of Mississippi. Since 1966, he has been employed by Northeast Alabama State Junior College and was given a year of leave of absence in 1970 to pursue the doctorate in botany at Auburn University. He married Louise, daughter of John T. Stipes and Reba (McCall) Stipes, in June 1960. They have two daughters, Romy Horner Rorex and Patra Horner Reece.
Dr. Horner was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Louise Horner and his daughter, Patra Leigh Horner Reece.
