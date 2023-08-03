Dr. Patsy Kylene Williams Boyce, 71, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, July 7, 2023, after an eleven month journey with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Patsy loved all of God’s creation, her husband, grandchildren, family, friends, former students and everyone she met.
Patsy was born in Burnsville, North Carolina, on April 28, 1952. She resided in Mohawk before graduating from Cocke County High School, and she earned a B.S. from Berea College followed by an M.S. and later a Ph.D. in reproductive and developmental physiology from the University of Tennessee. Over the span of 32 years at Carson-Newman University, Patsy’s daily investment in her students earned her the title of a favorite professor, shaping the lives and careers of hundreds of physicians and medical professionals. Her impact at C-N was recognized through a multitude of accolades, including the Teaching Excellence and Leadership Award, the Academic Advising Award, the Community Service Award, the R.R. Turner Spirit of Carson-Newman Award, Distinguished Professor in 2000, and the Founders’ Day Medallion in 2022. Patsy’s adventurous spirit took her on research expeditions, professional journeys and 35 medical missions across the world.
