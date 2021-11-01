Dr. Paul Eugene Leman, of Dandridge, TN went to be with Jesus on October 28, 2021. Paul was born in Bremen, IN on November 18, 1932, fourth of nine children of John and Lillian Leman of Eureka, IL.
Paul graduated from Eureka High School in 1950. Paul served his country in the Army branch of the Armed Services, doing medical research at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Science at Illinois State University (Normal) and later went on to complete his Doctor of Education Degree from the University of Illinois (Champaign/Urbana). He held various teaching and administrative positions in public and private education, including the positions of Principal at Lyons Township High School (LaGrange, IL), Principal at Glendale High School (Glendale, AZ) and Principal at St. Charles High School (St. Charles, IL).
