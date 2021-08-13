Dustun Lewelling, age 28 of Dandridge, passed away on Thursday August 12, 2021. He was a member of the Lighthouse Church Place of Hope. Anyone that knew him, saw the big heart he had. Dustun was known for his “Bear Hugs.”
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Loyd Sturgill and Bill Lewelling Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.