Earl F. Farrow, age 89, of Jefferson City, TN passed away Monday morning, September 5, 2022 surrounded by his wife, Jeannie and daughter, Terri, into the arms of our God with all his family and friends waiting to greet him. He was a long time member of New Market Baptist Church. Earl was born July 27, 1933 to Frank and Minnie B. Farrow, the youngest of five children.
Earl played sports in the Jefferson City-County School System. He was one of the greatest football players in the school. He also played one year at Carson-Newman College. Earl retired with 36 years of service in supervision at American Enka/BASF. Earl took an early retirement from Enka to help take care of the children in the Day School he owned with his wife, Jeannie. Earl loved his flower gardens, gardening, antiques, refinishing antiques and building doll houses. Earl loved people and never met a stranger. He never had an unkind word to say to anyone and no one had an unkind word about Earl. The smallest deed you did for Earl, he always said “thank you.” Over the years he had many wonderful caregivers. Two of his favorites were Nikki Yeary and Joy Price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.