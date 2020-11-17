Earl Herman Jones, age 87, of Strawberry Plains, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Earl was born November 2, 1933, to Clarence and Mary (Elder) Jones.
Earl was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Earl accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior early in life. In addition to his relationship with the Lord, he leaves a legacy of love for all relationships. He also leaves a legacy of sacrifice, commitment, loyalty, helpfulness, dedication, and a strong work ethic. The Lord used Earl’s talents, abilities, blessings and experiences to impact an endless list of people in his family, work life, and community through his guidance, wisdom and influence. Family and friends have been enriched by the blessing of having him in their lives.
