Earnest Ray Kear, age 94, of Dandridge, TN passed away at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his two precious daughters. He was a member of Buffalo Grove Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in World War II, under General Patton 3rd Armor Tank Division. He retired from Smalley Manufacturing Company after 35 years of service.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Kear; parents, Ora and Maggie Kear; brother, Harold Kear; sister, Geneva Scates.
