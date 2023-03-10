Edna Tolliver, age 91, of New Market, TN went to her eternal home in heaven with her Lord and Savior on March 7, 2023. She was born on October 21, 1931.
Edna was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church. She displayed love and care for everyone she met. However, her immersed kindness towards strangers was undoubtedly trumped by her love and her family. The value of family gatherings and time spent together was one she held with exceptionally high esteem. She couldn’t have been more at ease than when she was around the house, or at the table for Sunday dinner with her loved ones.
