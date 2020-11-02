Edward Kertis, 87, born October 18, 1933, of Dandridge, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on the morning of November 2, 2020. He was the son of the late Michael Kertis and Helen Dino Kertis. He is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy Sue Kertis and his four children, Edmund Lee Kertis, Kimberly Kathern Kertis, Michael Kertis and Melodie Ann Sue Kertis; his sister, Madeline Pisani.
Edward was born in Harrisburg, Illinois and lived in Muddy, Illinois until his marriage to Peggy Leibenguth Kertis in 1959. He graduated from Southern Illinois University and DeVry Technical Institute with degrees in Electrical Engineering. He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1962 as a radar technician in one of the first installations near Yakama, Washington. His engineering career started at Sangamo Electric in Springfield, Illinois; continued to Magnavox in Fort Wayne, Indiana and retired from North American Philips in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee.
