Edwin Miller Kyte, age 71, of New Market, TN, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Jefferson City Church of God, and a veteran of the U. S. Army Vietnam Conflict. He was a retired pipe fitter and plumber after over 40 years. He was a much loved husband, father and papaw. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Kyte; daughters, Jennifer Kuth and Laura Wall; grandchildren, Sara Kuth, Joshua and Levi Wall; twin brother, Tim Kyte (Pam); sister, Susan Johnson (Danny); special uncle, Kenneth Thornhill; several aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Military graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Joe Cureton officiating. Visitation will be form 3 until 6 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Farrar Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jefferson City Church of God Building Fund, PO Box 548, Jefferson City, TN 37760. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City.
