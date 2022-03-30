Eleanor Raye Ogle Hice passed away on March 27, 2022.
She was a devout Episcopalian and a lover of all things UT. She took much joy in spending time with her grandchildren and her pets. She was a long time resident of Baneberry.
Updated: March 30, 2022 @ 6:30 pm
