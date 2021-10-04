Eligah “EM” Rogers, age 83, of White Pine, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
EM was a retired chemist at BASF and retired Staff Sergeant for the United States Army Medical Corp, a member of First Baptist Church, Morristown, a board member for Jefferson County Nursing Home, a former employee of Westside Chapel Funeral Home, a volunteer with Remote Area Medical, a volunteer with First Love on Main, and a honorary member of Phi Delta Theta. EM and Linda managed to travel to 49 states over the course of their retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.