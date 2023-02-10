Elijah Hubert Brock, age 67, of New Market, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Elijah was a dedicated husband to his wife, Cindi and always made sure she was taken care of in every way he could. He worked several jobs throughout his life but especially loved traveling as an over the road truck driver, helping his friend, Pat on a recent construction project, and co-owning Meadow Creek Lumber Saw Mill in Kentucky with his brothers. He never met a stranger and would help you however he was able. Elijah loved working with his hands and spent a lot of time tinkering with cars and building furniture for his family. He was a great cook and even better storyteller - his food and stories always left you with a smile! One of his favorite things to do was spend time hanging out with his garage crew.
