Elizabeth Anna Lou “Annie” Summey, 87, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in Plainfield, Indiana, at the home of her daughter. She was born on September 18, 1934, in DuPont, Indiana, the daughter of Lillie Melinda (Covington) and Harry Keen Leach.
She was employed by RCA for 17 years, retiring in 1992. Annie enjoyed reading, crosswords and shopping.
