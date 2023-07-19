Elizabeth Grant Shelton, age 64, of Talbott passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home. Beth is preceded in death by her son, Daniel Shelton (Tina); her grandson, Donovan Shelton. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Danny Shelton; siblings, Debra J. Grant, Glen Grant Jr. (Peggy Sue), Bonnie Leonard (Billy), Benjamin Grant (Linda); brothers-in-law, Charles Shelton (Becky), William Shelton (Nereida), Ronnie Shelton; sisters-in-law, Linda Shelton, Debbie Murray; nephews, Jesse Grant, James Leonard, Joe Leonard, Bobby Hamby; niece, Jessica Shelton. Fielden Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shelton family.
