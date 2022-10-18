Elizabeth McNish Holiway, age 78, of Harriman, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022, at her home after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her family as she left her earthly home and went to her heavenly home. Elizabeth was born on December 30, 1943, in Jefferson City, TN, to Howard and Elizabeth McNish.
She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church for more than 40 years. She was a graduate of Carson-Newman University, majoring in speech and theatre. Elizabeth spent most of her professional life as the Area Director of the Department of Human Services for Roane and Morgan Counties, as well as working for Roane County United Way and the Manager of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Roane County. She served as the Republican Executive Committeewoman for the State of Tennessee 12th Senatorial District for 28 years.
