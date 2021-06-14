Mrs. Emma Jean Coulter Agent, of Jefferson City, TN and formerly of Columbia, Mississippi and Franklinton, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the age of 92. She was born on November 8, 1928 to Vester and Gettie Coulter in Collins, Mississippi.
She retired from Carter and Mullins in Columbia, Mississippi, where she served as a secretary for many years. Emma Jean was a kind and gentle woman who was happiest when she was with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed helping others and volunteering at the church and the hospital after her retirement. She was a wonderful Christian woman who will be missed by all who knew her.
