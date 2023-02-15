Jefferson City, TN (37760)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.