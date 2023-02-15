Erin Joshua Curl, age 48, of Jefferson City, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walt and Johnnie Loveday, Josh and Helen Curl; step-father, John French; half-sister, Angie French.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 1:25 am
