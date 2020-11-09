Esther Morgan Rainwater, age 82, of Jefferson City, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was a member of New Corinth Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rainwater, parents, Rev. William “Bill” and Hazel Maples; brother, Will Maples Jr.. She is survived by her children, Billy (Robin) Morgan, Becky (Kenny) Dunn, and Scott (Nancy) Morgan; grandchildren, Matthew Morgan, Jamie (Chris) Turley, Amber (Champ) Clark, Brittney (Jorge) Diaz, Langley (Jordan) Wilson, and Chanler (fiance Tanner) Morgan; great-grandchildren, Cannon, Coy, Mallory, Zachary, Cadence, Carver, Charleigh, Benjamin; and brother, Paul David Maples. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Darby House and Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Fielden Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, at Indian Ridge Cemetery with Dr. J.W. Taylor officiating. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
