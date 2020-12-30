Mr. Eugene “Gene” Hampton Williams, age 76, departed this life Monday, December 21, 2020. Gene was born in Knoxville, TN March 18, 1944 to his parents, Robert and Georgia Williams.
Gene was a barber in Cobb County for 50 plus years where he made many life-long friends. He was an avid gardener and was happiest when out in his yard. He had a passion for cars and his knowledge from old to new was extensive. He loved the beach and being anywhere on the beautiful gulf coast.
