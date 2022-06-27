Eula Moyers Allen, age 97, of White Pine, Tennessee, went to be with Jesus and Janice while her two granddaughters, Erica and Stephanie, prayed over her Friday, June 24, 2022. She was born in Claiborne County, Tennessee, to Anna Lou Graves Moyers and Andy Edgar Moyers on May 11, 1925. She attended elementary schools in Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee. She graduated from Morristown High School with the class of 1943.
Upon high school graduation, Eula and her mother moved to Akron, Ohio, where they worked side-by-side in the factory of Goodyear Aircraft Corporation as “Rosie the Riveters.” They initially riveted the covering on cabins of Goodyear Blimps which were used to patrol the U.S. coastline in search of enemy submarines during WWII. They also worked riveting the skins on the wings of Grumman Hellcat Fighters, which were the dominant carrier-based planes in the later years of the war. In a letter of appreciation from Goodyear, the VP and GM of the factory stated: “We are proud of our Goodyear Aircraft folks who worked to the end of losing a job to win a war.” If not for Eula, her mother, and tens of thousands of heroic women like them, the war may have been lost. She was thrilled and honored to be included in an Honor Air Flight in the fall of 2019. She and a plane full of WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War Veterans flew to Washington, D.C. and toured all the war memorials including the WWII Memorial which has a large plaque depicting and honoring “Rosie the Riveters.”
