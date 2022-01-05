Eva Nell Wells Gibson, 92, of Jefferson City, Tennessee died of natural causes at Rogers Cottage of Jefferson Park on January 4, 2022.
She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Jefferson City. Nell, daughter of John and Amanda Wells, was born and raised in Murphy, North Carolina. She was the eighth of ten siblings. In this large and caring family, she developed a love for children with a warm and patient demeanor. She was a graduate of Appalachian State University. This led to a 38-year career as an elementary school teacher, first in North Carolina and later in Tennessee at Jefferson Elementary School. Nell, and six of her siblings, were recognized in 2001 by the North Carolina Governor’s Office for a cumulative 225 years of educational service to western North Carolina. They also received the Honor Roll and Peak Performers Award from Western Carolina University that same year.
(0) comments
