Evalena (Vick) Henry, age 85, of Strawberry Plains, TN passed away at her home on Thursday evening, June 1, 2023. She was born on June 19, 1937 to the late Eli Jackson Vick and Sissie Mary Adeline (Golden) Vick.
Evalena was an employee of Detroit Gasket Manufacturing after 30 plus years of service. Evalena was a loving lady, wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She loved serving the Lord and was a true prayer warrior where she was a faithful member of the Strawberry Plains First Baptist Church.
