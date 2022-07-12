Evalyne A. Bales, age 91, of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022, in Knoxville. She graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1952 and spent her life as a homemaker. She always supported family and friends in times of need, regardless of the personal cost. From sponsoring a Vietnamese refugee family in the 1980s, to driving all day to care for grandchildren at home as their mom went to deliver their sister. As a farmer’s daughter, she exhibited great gardening skills and a love for hiking in the Smoky Mountains. Her quiet unassuming personality belied a sharp wit and keen ability to turn a phrase. She was an active member of First Baptist Church for more than 60 years and served in the Children’s Ministry for more than 30 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William S. Bales; parents, John Russell Ashburn and Edith Long Ashburn; sisters, Azalee Berner and Mary Jane Ripley; brother, John Russell Ashburn, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Jerad Bales (Carolyn Jean Oblinger), and Joel Bales (Maggie); grandchildren, Audrey Britton, Rebecca Adams, Britt Bales, Emily Watson, Michael Bales and Julie Castor, twelve great-grandchildren; and sister, Louise Petty. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Farrar Funeral Home. Following the visitation, family and friends will gather at Jefferson Memorial Gardens for 11:30 a.m. graveside service with Rev. Bill Rosser officiating. Reception will follow at First Baptist Church, Jefferson City (Fellowship Hall). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moody Bible Institute (https://www.moodybible.org) or Our Daily Bread Ministries (https://ourdailybread.org). Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City.
