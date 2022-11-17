Evelyn Deloris (McGinnins) Arnold, age 82, of New Market passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 16, 2022. She was a 1959 graduate of Carter High School and a 1965 graduate of Tennessee School of Beauty in Knoxville. She was the proprietor of Arnold’s Hair Fashions in New Market for over 40 years and had many customers who were her close friends and family in the community.
She was very active in the community with her husband, HG Arnold Jr., together they helped administrate and improve youth sports in Jefferson County through coaching, fundraising, and organizing Jefferson Little League football and baseball. She was a long time member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Evelyn was a very proud and devoted wife of 60 years, mother to her 3 sons, and a very proud and loving grandmother to her 9 Grandchildren and was affectionately known as “Mimi”. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, spending time on the family farm and especially spending time with her Grandchildren.
