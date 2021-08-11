Faron M. “Buster” Cate, age 67 of Dandridge, TN, passed away Thursday evening, August 5, 2021. He was the son of the late Olif and Della Pearl Cate and was preceded in death by his wife, Delphene Cate; brothers, Johnny Cate and W.D. Cate; survived by his daughter, Lisa (Randy) Cate; grandchildren, Sidney and Mason; brothers, Ricky and David Cate; special friend and business partner, Jerry “Hotdog” Williams. Buster was co-owner and operator of Buster’s Towing and auto repair for many years. He will be remembered as a person who never met a stranger and was a friend and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Graveside funeral services were held Monday, August 9, 2021, 11 a.m. at Cate Cemetery with Pastor Greg Snyder officiating. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge.
